Locust Beach cleanup set for New Year’s Day

RE Sources for Sustainable Communities’ North Sound Baykeeper and the Western Washington University club Students for the Salish Sea are hosting a New Year’s Day beach cleanup at Locust Beach.
“Recent winter storms have deposited large debris on the beach, including derelict fishing nets,” said Lee First of North Sound Baykeeper at RE Sources for Sustainable Communities. “Because of its location and the direction of prevailing winds, Locust Beach receives debris from all directions, including lots of small plastic from the city’s stormwater discharges.”
The cleanup is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Locust Beach. The trailhead to the beach is located at the dead end of Locust Avenue, off Marine Drive. Parking is available in a public lot on the north side of the street.
“Marine debris is a major concern because it constantly accumulates in our ocean,” said Sarah Sasek, Students for the Salish Sea coordinator. “Beach cleanups are a way we can all pitch in to help reduce our impacts on the ocean. Not only does this help to decrease pollution, but it also increases aesthetic value of our local beaches.”
The cleanup is appropriate for all ages. Light snacks and equipment will be supplied, but volunteers are encouraged to bring work gloves and five-gallon plastic buckets. Registration is not required. Questions: Email leef@re-sources.org or studentsforthesalishsea@gmail.com.
