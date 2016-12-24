Bringing a relaxed neighborhood feel to James Street

Even though James Street is a busy road, several businesses along it are creating a casual hangout atmosphere for the Sunnyland neighborhood.
The latest business to do this is Greene’s Corner, which opened on Dec. 16 at 2208 James St., near Coconut Kenny’s. It had been at the corner of Smith Road and Northwest Avenue since 2008, but owners Kristine Kager and Lance Bailey made the move as well as some changes to the format. It’s now less of a convenience store and more of a casual place to get something warm to eat and try out a variety of beers. Menu items include thin-crust pizza, sandwiches, soup, homemade biscuits and gravy and nachos.
In the beer section, Greene’s Corner will have 12 on tap but also a large variety of specialty bottled brews. It also has a wine selection.
The eatery will also have some retail store items, including meat from Whatcom County’s Jack Mountain Meats. The building is also home to Fools Onion Catering.
Kager said the goal is to make it a cozy, family-friendly place where customers can relax, reflecting the casualness seen at the nearby Kulshan Brewery. Now that they are in their new space, Kager and Bailey will work on a variety of improvements, including outdoor seating. They are also thinking about adding more entrees to the menu and possibly expanding their breakfast offerings.
Greene’s Corner is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. For details and updates, visit its Facebook page.
BELLINGHAM LOCK & SAFE IS BACK
The longtime Bellingham Lock & Safe name is back and in a new building.
Security Solutions Northwest is moving its locksmith services across the street at 1705 N. State, in the Keystone Plaza building. The locksmith services will be known as Bellingham Lock & Safe, which is the name it had until 2004, when it adopted the Security Solutions name.
The 2,000-square-foot space will allow the locksmith services to grow, said Jamie Vos, co-owner of Security Solutions. It currently has four locksmiths, and Daniel Ford was recently hired as general manager to grow the division. The space will also sell safes and key duplication. It is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; the store’s phone number is 360-734-4986.
The move will also allow Security Solutions to expand in its space at 1619 N. State St. Security Solutions handles a variety of services, including electronic security and fire suppression equipment. Details can be found on its website.
OTHER TIDBITS
Cattlelac Cowgirl & Co. in Lynden announced on its Facebook page that it is closing its storefront at 519 Front St. at the end of the year to focus on online sales. The business website is cattlelaccowgirl.com. … Cafe Velo opened earlier this month in Bellingham at 120 Prospect St., Suite 2, offering coffee, beer and bicycle repair. According to its Facebook page, regular hours are 4-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, dgallagher@bhamherald.com, @BhamHeraldBiz
