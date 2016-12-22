Icy road conditions expected Thursday night, Friday morning

It may get a little slippery for commuters and holiday travelers heading into the Christmas weekend.
Whatcom County’s Unified Emergency Coordination Center has issued an alert for icy conditions for Thursday night into Friday morning. There may be particularly challenging road conditions in the eastern part of the county as well as Lake Samish, around Chuckanut Mountain and Sudden Valley.
The concern is that road surfaces has thawed from last week’s freeze so colder temperatures and expected light rain will create ice and black ice, said John Gargett, deputy director of emergency management, in an email. He said Whatcom County Public Works will respond to observations of ice that get reported by other agencies and the public.
The drop in temperatures will set the stage for a possible snowy weekend, particularly in eastern Whatcom County. According to National Weather Service, snow will arrive in the foothills on Friday and Saturday, with a slight chance of snow in the western part of the county. In areas like Bellingham, there is a chance of light snow with only minor, if any, accumulations. Temperatures will drop into the 20s on Saturday and Sunday nights, barely getting above freezing during those days.
