North Coast Credit Union has new CEO

Marilyn Brink is the new president and CEO of North Coast Credit Union.
Brink succeeds Terry Belcoe, who died in September after battling cancer. Belcoe served as president and CEO for 15 years.
For the past 14 years, Brink has worked at North Coast Credit Union as executive vice president and chief operations officer, managing the day-to-day branch and lending operations, according to a company news release. She’s also worked for a variety of other banks in the area, including Banner Bank and Whatcom State Bank.
“Her collaborative management style, extensive experience and dedication to the community are some of the reasons for our decision (to promote her to president/CEO),” said Randall J. Watts, chairman of the credit union’s board of directors.
Brink said in the short-term she will be analyzing how members want to access the credit union’s services.
“More members are doing more transactions online and using our branches for consulting, loans and other business,” Brink said. “We want to adjust the layout in our branches to offer more space for the one-on-one services our members are looking for.”
North Coast Credit Union was established in 1939 and currently has five branches in Whatcom and Skagit counties. It has more than 17,000 members and $222 million in assets. Details about the organization can be found on its website.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments