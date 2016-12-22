Here’s what’s open on Christmas in Whatcom County

Safeway at Sunset Square will be open Christmas Day; other major grocery stores are closed.
A few other places will also be open Sunday, including a handful of restaurants, but most businesses and services will be closed.
For travelers, most gas stations with automated pumps will be open, but those requiring a clerk likely will be closed. Whatcom Transportation Authority buses do not run on Christmas.
For places not listed, call ahead to check status. Weather conditions may affect hours.
GROCERY, FOOD AND BEVERAGE
▪ Denny's, 5720 Barrett Road in Ferndale, open 24 hours. The Telegraph Road location is closed for remodel.
▪ Crossroads Grocery, corner of Silver Lake Road and Mount Baker Highway in Maple Falls, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ IHOP, 420 W. Bakerview Road, open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
▪ India Grill, 1215 Cornwall Ave., will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., reopens 4 to 8:30 p.m. for dinner.
▪ Safeway, Sunset Square, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lynden location is closed.
▪ Shari’s Cafe and Pies, 3904 Meridian St., open 24 hours.
▪ Shots 2 Go Espresso, 119 E Smith Road, open 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Uisce Irish Pub, 1319 Commercial St., open 6 p.m. to close Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
▪ Supreme Coffee and Deli, 3601 Consolidation Ave., open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ENTERTAINMENT
▪ Green Frog, 1015 N. State St., open at 8 p.m. for annual Christmas show with Ron Hardesty.
▪ Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., and Limelight Cinema, 1416 Cornwall Ave., are open. For movie details and times, go to pickfordfilmcenter.org.
▪ Mt. Baker Ski Area opens at 9 a.m. for holiday skiing. Details: mtbaker.us.
▪ Regal Barkley Village, 3005 Cinema Place, open. For movie details and times, go to fandango.com.
▪ Rumors Cabaret, 1119 Railroad Ave., open. The Betty Pages will be sponsoring “Christmas with Betty! A Christmas Dinner and Betty Desire Show!” at 8 p.m.
▪ Silver Reef Hotel Casino Spa, 4876 Haxton Way near Ferndale, open 24 hours.
▪ Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., open 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. for Christmas karaoke.
RETAIL
▪ Rite Aid: only two Whatcom County stores will be open: The Sehome Village location at 220 36th St. and the Blaine store at 1195 Boblett St. open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with pharmacy hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
▪ Walgreens stores are open, but only the Sunset store will have the pharmacy open. Sunset and Meridian Street stores open 24 hours; Samish Way store open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Ferndale location, 8 a.m. to midnight.
SERVICES
▪ Cascade Ambulance Service open 24 hours. Call dispatch at 360-312-0911 or 800-244-8642.
▪ Sanitary Service Co. and Nooksack Valley Disposal are closed on Christmas Day.
▪ Recycling & Disposal Services, 4916 LaBounty Drive, Ferndale. Check 360-384-8011, rdsdisposal.com for hours.
THE BELLINGHAM HERALD
Customer service on the Sunday Christmas holiday is available online at bhamherald.com/myaccount and by automated attendant at 360-676-2660 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with redelivery in the cities of Bellingham, Ferndale and Lynden until 10 a.m.
The Bellingham Herald office will observe the holiday and be closed on Monday. Customer service representatives will be available at 360-676-2660 or online at bhamherald.com/myaccount from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with redelivery in Bellingham until 9 a.m.
