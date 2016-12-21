Rock slide shuts down right lane of I-5 for about a week

One lane of northbound Interstate 5 south of Bellingham will be closed for about a week because of a small landslide, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
On Tuesday state maintenance crews noticed rock debris in the area near milepost 248 and were concerned about the stability of the slope, said Marqise Allen, a spokesman for WSDOT. After a geotech crew took a closer look at the slope on Wednesday, the decision was made to keep about one-tenth of a mile of the lane closed for a week. Allen said the decision to close the lane was because of safety concerns and to give crews some space to further examine the slope. It is not clear at this point what is causing the slope’s instability, he said.
Allen said drivers should expect delays on that stretch through the Christmas weekend, so allow for extra time. Milepost 248 is about 5 miles south of Bellingham.
Dave Gallagher
