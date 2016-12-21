Longtime Bellingham restaurant to get major renovation

A longtime restaurant with a great view soon will be getting a major makeover.
The Cliff House at 331 N. State St. will have its final day on New Year’s Eve before closing for a renovation project. The restaurant is expected to reopen late spring, possibly around Memorial Day weekend, said Michael Beyer, the restaurant’s chef and kitchen manager.
A big part of the renovation will be fixing plumbing issues, Beyer said. The Cliff House should have a better idea on the re-opening date once workers get started on that project.
Other parts of the renovation will include work in the kitchen and general projects such as painting. The owner also is considering improving the deck.
The restaurant was opened by Jas F. Bolster in 1971 and is long known for its view of Bellingham Bay and the nearby islands. It has gone through different owners before being bought last year by Bolster’s daughter, Rosemary, according to Beyer.
The restaurant focuses on being a family-owned operation, he said. On the menu, it is known for its Whiskey Crab Soup and Lemon Drop cocktail.
The Cliff House will be open regular hours leading up to New Year’s Eve. This is usually the busiest time of year, Beyer said, so calling ahead for a reservation is recommended.
To get updates on the project, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
