Morning fire displaces mom, three children near Ferndale

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place' Pause

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

3:46 How dental mercury seeps into the environment

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016