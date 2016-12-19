Meet Ferndale’s new top cop

Ferndale city officials on Monday announced the selection of Kevin Turner, currently Grantsville, Utah’s police chief, as the city’s new top cop.
“We were looking for that rare person who possessed the leadership skills, life experience, internal strengths and moral character to lead our police department,” Mayor Jon Mutchler said in a statement posted on the city’s website. “Kevin Turner brought all of that, plus a compassion and humility that will fit well with our Ferndale community.”
The selection followed what city officials described as “extensive interviews, a public forum and detailed background checks.” Turner was chosen from six finalists.
There was a public meet and greet on Dec. 12 with the candidates, who also met with interviewers, including active police officers, police guild members, representatives from citizen groups, border patrol, elected officials, and the public, officials said.
“He won’t be Chief (Michael) Knapp, but he will set a new path of equal respect and accomplishment here in Ferndale and we are happy to have him on board,” Mutchler said.
Knapp has been Ferndale’s police chief since 2005. He will retire the end of this month.
According to the city’s announcement, Turner holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology and sociology. He also has a master’s degree in criminal science.
Turner also recently was named 2016 Police Chief of the Year by the Utah Chiefs of Police Association.
He will begin serving as Ferndale’s police chief in early 2017, provided his contract is approved by the Ferndale City Council.
Comments