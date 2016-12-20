Avalanche danger high in the North Cascades backcountry

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom Pause

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

3:46 How dental mercury seeps into the environment

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:51 Christmas Town USA has half a million Christmas lights up and is "like a storybook come to life"

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:15 Whatcom County first responders find gifts for kids at annual Shop with a Cop