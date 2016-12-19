Coastal flood advisory adds to wind warning for Whatcom County

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for portions of the Puget Sound region, including western Whatcom County, as strong winds push a seasonal high tide Monday morning.
National Weather Service meteorologists issued the flood advisory early Monday to accompany a wind advisory issued Sunday afternoon. The combination of strong wind and high tide could cause minor flooding in low-lying areas, the weather service said in a statement.
“High tides will be about 1 foot below what normally causes minor tidal overflow this morning. However, a strong frontal system passing through the area around the high tide will produce windy conditions and waves up to 5 feet. These waves may overtop seawalls around today’s morning high tide,” the statement said.
South-southeast winds were blowing at a steady 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph about 7:30 a.m. Monday, as measured at Bellingham International Airport. A high tide of 9 feet 4 inches was due at 9:49 a.m., as forecast for Bellingham Bay. At Cherry Point, a high tide of 10 feet 2 inches was due at 10 a.m. At Semiahmoo, a 10 foot 6 inch high tide was due at 10 a.m.
The wind advisory expires at 10 a.m. Monday and the flood advisory expires at 11 a.m. Monday.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
