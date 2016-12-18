Local

December 18, 2016 4:26 PM

Bellingham woman killed in Skagit County crash

By Robert Mittendorf

A Bellingham woman died early Sunday when her pickup truck flipped into a water-filled ditch in Skagit County, the Washington State Patrol said.

Sheereen Sadighi, 52, was westbound on Highway 20 near La Conner-Whitney Road about 6:20 a.m. Sunday when her silver 2004 Toyota veered off the right side of the road and landed upside-down in about 3 feet of water. Sadighi died at the scene, according to the state patrol’s report on the crash.

Sadighi was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The cause of the crash was under investigation Sunday. The truck was totaled and towed from the scene.

Light snow was falling with below-freezing temperatures in the predawn hours Sunday.

About the same time, a crash briefly closed northbound Interstate 5 near George Hopper Road in Mount Vernon.

