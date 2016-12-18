Few problems from overnight dusting of snow in Whatcom County

Light flurries fell early Sunday, dusting much of Whatcom County with an inch or less of snow by dawn.
Roads were slippery in places, but no major traffic incidents were reported locally.
In Skagit County, all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 228 at George Hopper Road in Mount Vernon were blocked by a weather-related crash about 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Social media comments indicated that the wreck may have involved more than a dozen vehicles. The state Department of Transportation reported that fire and aid, as well as police officers, were dispatched. The road was open by 7:30 a.m., the DOT said.
A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Seattle for accumulations of up to 2 inches of snow remains in effect through 4 p.m. Sunday as temperatures remain cold – below freezing across much of the region. Heaviest snowfall was expected before noon. It was 27 degrees at 8:03 a.m. at Bellingham International Airport. The overnight low was 26.
Snow will be gone by Monday as a warmer low pressure system overpowers the British Columbia chill that has held Northwest Washington in its icy fist for more than a week. Daytime temperatures remained below freezing, although no temperature records were broken.
“One more day (of cold) and that’ll be it,” said Mike McFarland of the National Weather Service in Seattle.
A mixture of snow and rain is forecast for overnight Sunday, turning to rain by Monday with a southeast breeze at 15 to 20 mph. Highs Monday are expected to approach 50 degrees.
Expect rain for the rest of the week, with daytime highs in the mid-40s and lows in the mid-30s.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
