Sunday morning snow likely to be light before turning to rain, warming next week

If you saw snow in Whatcom County on Saturday, it probably wasn’t much – and the couple of inches expected Sunday aren’t likely to stick around either.
The National Weather Service had forecast a 20 percent to 50 percent chance of snow for Saturday, but much of it ended up farther south, said Johnny Burg, a meteorologist in Seattle. Up to 2 inches fell around Jefferson, Island and Snohomish counties.
But some light snow is in the works for this area, he said. It could fall overnight and until noon Sunday before a warm front turns it to rain by the afternoon. Overall, Whatcom County should expect only about 1 or 2 inches, he said.
Sunday’s high is expected to be about 43 degrees.
Sunday’s warm weather should last into the week. The forecast predicts temperatures as high as 50 around Tuesday, before things drop again, slightly. Temperatures probably will be back to normal – in the low 40s – by Friday, Burg said.
“It’s going to be warmer than what it’s been, and wetter,” he said.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
