Whatcom County first responders find gifts for more than 40 children at Shop with a Cop

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom Pause

2:03 Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

1:38 Views from atop 7 Interstate 90 peaks

1:16 U.S. Army Corps denies coal port permit

1:07 Hundreds line up in Lynden for Trump rally

0:48 Young protesters turn out for Trump at Lynden rally

0:31 Trump supporters sound off at Lynden rally

0:53 Carolers dressed as Santas visit downtown Bellingham

1:33 Proposed coal port in Longview pits jobs against climate