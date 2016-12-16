You might see these caroling Santas if you’re in downtown Bellingham Friday night

The holiday spirit was alive and well in downtown Bellingham Friday afternoon.
That’s when a group of about a dozen carolers – all dressed as Santa Claus – assembled in Depot Market Square and began singing some of the season’s classic songs. The group calls itself the Santa Shuffle.
The group’s organizer, Tammy Bennett, 53, of Bellingham, said she started gathering friends to make the rounds last year.
In between quick rehearsals of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at around 4 p.m., Bennett said the group planned to drop by Boundary Bay Brewery, The Leopold Retirement Residence and then either Gruff Brewing Co. or Aslan Brewing Co., depending on how cold it was.
The Santa Shuffle, Bennett said, was about “the joy of using your voice in a happy way.”
The group’s impromptu performance inside Boundary Bay garnered cheers from brewery-goers.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
