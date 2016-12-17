New restaurant coming to Four Points Sheraton

Changes are in the works at the Four Points Sheraton hotel on Lakeway Drive, but not before a big party.
Poppe’s 360 Neighborhood Pub, on the north side of the hotel at 714 Lakeway Drive, will be closing to make way for a new restaurant, B-Town Bar & Grill. The pub will stay open long enough to have one more New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring live music and a champagne toast. The hotel will have an overnight package that includes breakfast for those who don’t want to drive home.
The pub will undergo an extensive renovation and reopen as B-Town sometime in the spring, said Kanami Fujita, director of sales and marketing for the hotel. The hotel wants make it more of a dining experience for guests and B-Town will be aiming for a Northwest-Asian fusion menu. The menu is still being finalized, but it is expected to include tapas-style items involving shucked oysters, clams and shrimp.
During the remodel, the Sheraton’s other eatery, Chinuk, will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Chinuk, which is near the lobby, is currently open for breakfast.
As for the hotel, business has gone well in terms of bookings, Fujita said. Sheraton’s parent company Starwood recently completed a merger with Marriott, and that’s made the hotel’s brand awareness even stronger.
For details about the hotel, visit FourPointsBellingham.com.
2020 STORES TO TAKE DEBIT PAYMENTS THROUGH APP
One of the challenges for cannabis retailers is how they handle payments. A local company is hoping an app is one solution.
Last week 2020 Solutions’ two Whatcom County stores began accepting debit payments through Colorado-based CanPay. Customers can download the app onto their smartphone and create a link to their checking account. To ensure privacy, payments are made using non-identifiable random payment tokens at participating retailers.
“This is a big improvement for our guests and our employees,” said Aaron Nelson, senior vice president at 2020 Solutions, in a news release. “Customers no longer have to carry large amounts of cash when they come to our store or use ATMs that charge them fees. It also is safer for our employees, because we won’t be handling as much cash and won’t be seen as ideal targets by criminals.”
Marijuana retailers previously have been unable to accept debit or credit payments because financial institutions are wary of federal regulators. That has posed concerns about having just cash in stores.
Locations of 2020 Solution stores are at 2018 Iron St. in Bellingham and at 5655 Guide Meridian. For details, visit 2020-solutions.com.
OTHER TIDBITS
A state liquor license application was submitted for a restaurant going into 2054 Main St. in Ferndale. The proposed name is Buck’s BBQ and the applicants are Matthew, Miriam, David and Kristen Trott. The space was home to Dickie’s Barbecue Pit. ... Pizza’zza has submitted a liquor license application to put in a full-service restaurant at 1501 12th St. Pizza’zza currently shares the space with Yorky’s Market. The owners of Yorky’s announced they were closing its portion of the business in that building on or before Dec. 31.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, dgallagher@bhamherald.com, @BhamHeraldBiz
