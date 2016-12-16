Albertsons, Safeway recalling some bakery products

Albertsons and Safeway stores in Washington, Oregon and Northern Idaho area recalling a variety of baked goods because of possible salmonella contamination.
The recall involves bakery products made with Valley Milk Products’ milk powder. Dawn Food Products used the product in vanilla cream custard mix, which was supplied to Albertsons and Safeway, according to a news release. The product was used in a variety of baked goods, including Boston cream cakes, cream pies, eclairs, parfait cups and whipped cream cakes. More than 50 items are listed; a complete list is available online.
The recalled products were sold from the self-service and full-service areas of the bakery on or before Dec. 15. The products have a sell-by date of Dec. 20 or earlier. No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the bakery items, according to the news release.
Customers who bought the products are asked to discard them or return them to the store for a refund.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.
Whatcom County has Safeway stores in Bellingham and Lynden, but no Albertsons stores. Haggen stores, which are owned by Albertsons, are not impacted by the recall.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments