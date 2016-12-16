Washington police departments sending support to injured Mount Vernon officer

After a Mount Vernon police officer was seriously wounded in a standoff Thursday night, other departments across western Washington are offering their well wishes over social media.
The 61-year-old officer was listed in serious but stable condition after surgery for a head wound, the AP reported. Three suspects were taken into custody after the hourslong standoff.
Departments tweeted supporting messages over Thursday night and Friday morning:
Prayers and safe wishes sent to Mt. Vernon pd and their community❤️— Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) December 16, 2016
Our thoughts are with the wounded Mount Vernon police officer, his family, friends and colleagues. We hope for a full and speedy recovery.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) December 16, 2016
Please keep the Mount Vernon PD in your thoughts and prayers. If in the area, stay inside, stay safe.— WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) December 16, 2016
Our thoughts and prayers to Mt. Vernon PD. Hoping for a peaceful outcome with no one else hurt.— Tacoma PD (@pio1tpd) December 16, 2016
Our thoughts are with the @MVPolice officer, his family, and the Mt Vernon community. Praying for a quick/safe end to this incident.— Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) December 16, 2016
Our thoughts are with @MVPolice tonight as one of their officers was shot in the line of duty. Burien PD stands with you and your family!— Burien Police (@BurienPD) December 16, 2016
Our thoughts and prayers are with the wounded Mount Vernon officer, family and entire department. To those on scene, be safe!— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 16, 2016
Our hearts and thoughts go out to the wounded officer, Mount Vernon PD, their friends, & loved ones. We're pulling for you. #ThinBlueLine— Marysville Police (@MarysvilleWAPD) December 16, 2016
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mt Vernon Officer that was shot tonight. Heartbreaking! https://t.co/IVvP2RjCpp— Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) December 16, 2016
Hearing reports a @MVPolice officer was shot. Our prayers are with the officer and family. Hoping for a quick recovery.— Bremerton Police (@BremertonPD) December 16, 2016
Not again. Mt Vernon PD officer shot in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire MVPD family.— Sammamish Police (@SammamishPD) December 16, 2016
Mt Vernon PD...we are thinking of you. Praying for strength and safety for your officers tonight.— RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) December 16, 2016
Providing assistance to @MVPolice, and keeping the injured officer, his family & our LE brothers and sisters in our thoughts tonight.— Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) December 16, 2016
Keeping Mount Vernon PD officer & those involved in our prayers & hoping for quick resolution with no further injuries.— Everett Police WA (@EverettPolice) December 16, 2016
Prayers for Mt. Vernon PD who had an officer shot tonight. Officer condition unknown right now. Standing strong with Mt. Vernon!— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) December 16, 2016
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments