December 16, 2016 9:10 AM

Washington police departments sending support to injured Mount Vernon officer

By Kyle Mittan

After a Mount Vernon police officer was seriously wounded in a standoff Thursday night, other departments across western Washington are offering their well wishes over social media.

The 61-year-old officer was listed in serious but stable condition after surgery for a head wound, the AP reported. Three suspects were taken into custody after the hourslong standoff.

Departments tweeted supporting messages over Thursday night and Friday morning:

