Ferndale schools, NWIC remain closed

Ferndale School District canceled classes Friday due to hazardous road conditions, ending a week of cancellations that essentially gave students an extra week off heading into winter break.
School buses in the Blaine School District will start two hours late and school buses in the Mount Baker school district were on snow routes as cold temperatures and strong northeast winds kept the region in a wintry grip,with little relief in sight until next week.
Northwest Indian College also closed Friday.
All public schools begin a two-week break from classes on Dec. 19.
That’s about the same time temperatures in the lowlands of western Whatcom County are forecast to rise above freezing, melting some of the ice and compact snow that has made travel difficult.
