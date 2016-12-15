Feeling sick with a stomach bug? You might have norovirus

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County Pause

1:38 Views from atop 7 Interstate 90 peaks

0:34 View of a Bellingham snowfall from atop the Herald Building

0:20 Deer forage for food in Geneva neighborhood

2:12 Gov. Jay Inslee proposes education funding plan

0:46 Fire damages second-story bedroom in Lynden home

1:19 A sneak peek at Bellingham's newest trail

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer