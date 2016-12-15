Woman shares her ‘terrifying experience’ of DUI arrest in a new video

A Sedro-Woolley woman is sharing her story on YouTube about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, hoping others will learn from her mistake.
Rochelle Fischer was driving home from a birthday party one night in 2015 when she was pulled over on Lakeway Drive.
“It drastically changed my life to get pulled over and get arrested and go to jail,” Fischer said in the video. “Leaving a friends’ birthday party and getting arrested and getting dropped into a pod of eight women (at Whatcom County Jail) at 3 in the morning was the most terrifying experience I’d ever gone through.”
She said she has spent nearly $10,000 in fines, classes and legal fees because of her drunk-driving arrest.
Her experience was shared on a traffic safety blog called TheWiseDrive and a YouTube channel by the same name.
Doug Dahl, a spokesman for the Washington Traffic Safety Coalition, writes the blog as well as a weekly “Rules of the Road” column for The Bellingham Herald. He said the new video, posted Wednesday, is the first in a three-part series that focuses less on the graphic depiction of traffic accidents or arrests and makes more of a personal connection.
“I wanted to have real people share their experiences ... so that we can connect and realize that can happen to us too if we’re not careful in our driving decisions,” Dahl said.
“Rochelle told me she wanted to do this because it was her personal quest to not let this happen to anyone else.”
