December 15, 2016 12:30 PM

Look what just got named a ‘can’t miss’ place to visit by Lonely Planet

By Jim Donaldson

jdonaldson@bhamherald.com

Anyone who wants Bellingham to stay as a best-kept secret should not visit the Lonely Planet website this month.

The popular travelers’ site has named Western Washington as the No.2 “unmissable” and off-the-radar place in it’s Best in the U.S. places to visit in 2017.

“The region’s misty mountains and evergreen forests are set to welcome a new generation of pilgrims in 2017,” according to Lonely Planet. It does not mention Bellingham specifically – just Snoqualmie, North Bend, Mount Rainier National Park and the San Juan Islands.

Maybe the Chuckanut Mountains will hold back all those tourists.

Asheville, North Carolina, came in at the top spot, and Lonely Planet is holding a contest to win a trip for two to visit “one of the USA’s most eclectic and innovative small cities” in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The rest of the top 5: Western Washington; Lincoln, Nebraska; California’s Low Desert and Montana’s Flathead Valley.

See the complete list here.

