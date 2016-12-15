Look what just got named a ‘can’t miss’ place to visit by Lonely Planet

Anyone who wants Bellingham to stay as a best-kept secret should not visit the Lonely Planet website this month.
The popular travelers’ site has named Western Washington as the No.2 “unmissable” and off-the-radar place in it’s Best in the U.S. places to visit in 2017.
“The region’s misty mountains and evergreen forests are set to welcome a new generation of pilgrims in 2017,” according to Lonely Planet. It does not mention Bellingham specifically – just Snoqualmie, North Bend, Mount Rainier National Park and the San Juan Islands.
Why has Western #Washington made it to our #BestintheUS list for 2017? Find out here: https://t.co/v0OH5CdsGC #lp #travel pic.twitter.com/ERyEzGHJco— Lonely Planet (@lonelyplanet) December 15, 2016
Maybe the Chuckanut Mountains will hold back all those tourists.
Asheville, North Carolina, came in at the top spot, and Lonely Planet is holding a contest to win a trip for two to visit “one of the USA’s most eclectic and innovative small cities” in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The rest of the top 5: Western Washington; Lincoln, Nebraska; California’s Low Desert and Montana’s Flathead Valley.
See the complete list here.
