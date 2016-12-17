Local

December 17, 2016 5:00 AM

Top stories of 2016: New Costco store a big draw for residents, Canadians

By Dave Gallagher

BELLINGHAM

Given how many residents and Canadians stop in each day, it’s little wonder that Costco moving into a bigger building would generate high reader interest.

As construction got rolling in August, it didn’t take long for the building to go up near West Bakerview Road and Interstate 5. By Nov. 19, it was ready for the public and more than 1,000 members entered the building in the first hour.

At about 162,000 square feet, the new store is 25 percent bigger than its former location at 4199 Meridian St. It had been at the Meridian address since it opened in November 1991. The new Costco building employs about 330 people.

One concern was how traffic on Bakerview Road would be impacted. It appears traffic is heavier in the area, but no reports of gridlock.

With Costco settling into its new place, residents are wondering what will become of the old Costco building. It was listed for sale, but no official announcement on it being purchased yet. The Whatcom County Treasurer’s Office lists Costco as owner of the building.

