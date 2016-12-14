Snow and ice keep Blaine police busy

From snow fights to assisting residents, snow and ice kept the Blaine Police Department busy this week, as these log items show:
Dec. 9, traffic hazard: Blaine police responded to a report of a vehicle towing a sled on the roadway. An officer caught up with the young males and spoke with them about the dangers they were putting themselves and others in by doing this. The involved parties stated that they understood and agreed to cease and desist.
Dec. 10, trespassing: Police responded to a suspicious circumstances complaint at a residence when the homeowner discovered unfamiliar footprints in the snow around their property. The resident reported that it did not look like the prowler had gained entry to buildings or taken anything. The arriving officer examined the site and determined a battle had apparently taken place. The patterns of footprints and spent munitions told a story of energetic youngsters using the backyard to execute a flanking maneuver in a sneak snowball attack on opposing forces. Both sides had removed their wounded and no prisoners were available for interrogation.
Dec. 12, assist agency: An officer responded to an apartment complex where a person in an electric wheelchair was stuck in the snow. The officer arrived along with the fire department, and together the group was able to get the person and the wheelchair back into the home.
Dec. 12: collision: An officer was waved down and advised of a vehicle that had slid off the icy roadway and into a ditch. An officer responded and found the vehicle was solely occupied by the uninjured driver who was already in the process of contacting a tow truck. There was minor damage to the vehicle, but no damage to surrounding property. The officer gave the woman a ride to her workplace, just a short distance away, so she could wait in warmth for the busy tow truck driver.
