Take an aerial tour over Bellingham

Multimedia storyteller Kjell Redal, a photo correspondent for The Bellingham Herald, has released a 6-minute aerial drone tour over Bellingham on Vimeo.
With the help of skating, cliff jumping, biking and kayaking friends, he shows off the amazing place we call home.
Redal says he enjoys focusing on outdoor adventure, travel and social issues. His work has appeared on NASA’s websites, USA TODAY, The Weather Channel, 9NEWS Denver, and FREESKIER Magazine, among other outlets.
He’s been certified to fly drones for commercial and media use within the FAA’s current regulations after passing a test with questions about airspace regulations, flight times, reading airport-issued weather reports and more.
