Ferndale, Lummi schools closed again, others will start late

For the third straight day, students at Ferndale and Lummi Nation schools stayed home Wednesday due to cold, icy weather that made travel difficult for school buses.
Schools in the Blaine, Meridian and Nooksack Valley districts planned to start two hours late, as the weather forecast called for continued cold that means many roads covered in snow and ice will stay that way for several days.
Bellingham, Lynden and Mount Baker schools will start on time. Mount Baker buses will be on snow routes.
Northwest Indian College also is closed Wednesday.
All Whatcom County public school districts begin a winter break on Dec. 19 that lasts until early January.
Temperatures will hover around freezing through Saturday, said Josh Smith, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Seattle. Highs will stay in the low 30s, with lows dipping into the low 20s, he said.
“Cold and dry are the words for this week,” Smith said.
The cold weather is expected to accompany mostly sunny days, meaning it’s hard to forecast road conditions for the rest of the week, Smith said. But what’s already on the ground is likely to refreeze over the next several nights.
That forecast follows some sporadic snowfall that began Friday morning. By that afternoon, Deming had reported seeing 3 inches, Smith said. Snowfall ebbed through the weekend until late Sunday and early Monday, when as much as 4.5 inches fell in Sudden Valley, 4 inches just south of the Mount Baker Highway’s intersection with Everson Goshen Road.
About 2.5 inches of snow were reported northeast of Bellingham’s city center on Monday, Smith said.
TIPS FOR DRIVERS
▪ Clear your windshield and all vehicle windows before driving.
▪ Drive only when you really need to.
▪ Use slower speeds and accelerate more slowly.
▪ Allow extra time to reach your destination.
▪ Use your headlights (even if you can see well; lights help other drivers see you).
▪ Leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Check the Washington State Department of Transportation’s winter driving page at wsdot.com/winter/.
