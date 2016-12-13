What Canadians are doing about all that cold and snow

Whatcom County isn’t the only place dealing with unseasonably cold temperatures. Just north of the U.S. border, Arctic air is pushing temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below seasonal norms.
The CBC reports metro Vancouver temperatures could drop as low as –9 C by Thursday night. For those of us who live in Fahrenheit, that’s about 16 degrees. And that’s cold no matter how you figure it. The forecast for Bellingham called for overnight lows near 21; by comparison, Bellingham’s average temperature in December is 45 degrees.
The Union Gospel Mission is one of several shelters around Metro Vancouver that have added extra emergency beds to offer more people a warm place to sleep, according to Canada’s CTV News.
All that snow is costly as well. The CBC reports several Vancouver Island communities already have ploughed through much of their snow clearing budgets.
Wanna shovel my driveway and get fit? https://t.co/aIKK6WQ0wk— Steve Whysall (@stevewhysall) December 13, 2016
Vancouver Sun writer Steve Whysall had some fun, wondering if all the gym-goers wouldn’t rather work out by clearing his driveway of snow. Wish you’d thought of that?
If you’re worried about walking on the ice, Vancouver Sun reporter Randy Shore offered up tips for staying upright. We don’t have a lot of penguins in Whatcom County, but you’re supposed to emulate them on the snow and ice: “Point your feet outward and relax your knees. Holding your arms away from your sides to maintain your balance, walk slowly and flat-footed, taking short steps.”
Walk like a penguin, and 4 other safety tricks for icy conditions https://t.co/DwLO3NgGuq pic.twitter.com/o1m5z8rE5x— The Province (@theprovince) December 13, 2016
Comments