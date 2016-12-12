More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

The view from atop the Herald Building in downtown Bellingham, Washington was reminiscent of the inside of a snow globe during a shower Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a winter weather advisory Friday morning that runs until midnight.
A report of a man with a gun led Bellingham Police to search a neighborhood south of Western Washington University on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A man carrying an AR-15 told police he was walking home from a target shooting trip in rural Whatcom County
A light dusting of snow covered much of northern Whatcom County in white Monday morning, Dec. 5, 2016. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Seattle called for some rain throughout the day, changing to snow Monday night as temperatures drop into the high 20s.
Cameron Allsop makes his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 2, in Bellingham. Allsop is accused of domestic violence assault in the second degree, domestic violence assault in the fourth degree, and altering identifying marks on a firearm.