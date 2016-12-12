Local

December 12, 2016 11:43 AM

Sharing your snow-day adventures

The Bellingham Herald

We woke up to snow today in Whatcom County. Here’s what people shared on social media:

 

The cool thing about #snowflakes is that they really do look like snowflakes! #bellingham #snow #pnw #pnwonderland #snowday

It’s lovely to look at, but most of us aren’t comfortable driving in it.

And, it makes travel rough.

But it sure is pretty!

And our animal friends are intrigued.

