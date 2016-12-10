Some snow expected across county into Sunday, but warming temps may bring rain, too

Whatcom County can expect more winter precipitation at least into Monday, but it’s not likely to be all snow, weather experts said Saturday.
A little snow could fall in parts of the county over the rest of the weekend and into early Monday, but warming temperatures will probably turn it to rain, or a mix of rain and snow, said Josh Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.
As much as 3 inches of snow reportedly fell near Deming Friday morning, Smith said. Showers continued into Friday afternoon, but that data was not available as of late Saturday morning, he added.
Even as temperatures warm slightly, it’s still going to be cold. An outflow from British Columbia’s Fraser River Valley will mean freezing temperatures Sunday and Monday, Smith said. They could then dip well into the 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the highs are expected to only get to the freezing point.
The early part of this week could also be breezy, Smith said. All of this, he added, could mean iffy road conditions.
“Just be aware and plan to have more time to get to places,” Smith said.
Tips for drivers
- Clear your windshield and all vehicle windows before driving.
- Drive only when you really need to.
- Use slower speeds and accelerate more slowly.
- Allow extra time to reach your destination.
- Use your headlights (even if you can see well, lights help other drivers see you).
- Leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Check the Washington State Department of Transportation’s winter driving page at wsdot.com/winter.
Heating safety tips
This advice comes from the National Fire Protection Association.
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, such as furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves, and portable space heaters.
- Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
- Never use your oven to heat your home.
- Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
- Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
- Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.
- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before being placed in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
- Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
