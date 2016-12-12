Bringing the holidays to foster kids

Sleep Train’s Toy Drive for Foster Kids and #SleepTrainSecretSanta Photo Contest is going on until Dec. 18.
Organizers say this is a great way for people to give back to the community and make sure that foster children experience the happiest Christmas possible.
To participate, donate new and unwrapped gifts for toddlers, teens – and any age in between – to any Sleep Train store. Sports equipment, arts-and-craft supplies, baby dolls, superhero figurines, electronics and gift cards are among the most requested items.
Snap a photo while donating and share it on Instagram, #SleepTrainSecretSanta, or upload it to Sleep Train’s Facebook page for a chance to win a holiday sleep essentials package or an iPad mini.
Vanessa Thomas: 360-715-2289, @vaney_t13
