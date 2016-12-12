Boy Scouts provide tree recycling services to Whatcom County

Boy Scouts of Whatcom County will come and pick up used Christmas trees in Bellingham, Ferndale, Blaine and Lynden on Jan. 7 for their Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Community Service Project.
Trees should be placed at the curb by 8 a.m. without any decorations attached. Boy Scouts will be knocking on doors or leaving envelopes to collect donations while picking up the trees. The trees will be turned into mulch and be reused locally.
For those who live in Sudden Valley, the Scouts will have a drop-off spot at the Valley Market and Deli, 2275 Lake Whatcom Blvd., the same day.
Residents north of Bellingham or in the Birch Bay area should call 360-255-9194 before 9 a.m. to request a pickup.
Vanessa Thomas
