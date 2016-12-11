Deadline for Whatcom Community Foundation Program nears

Students planning to apply to Whatcom Community Foundation’s 2017 Bellingham Youth Philanthropy Program must do so by Dec. 16.
The program is designed to help high school students develop personal and professional skills needed by the next generation of community leaders through a philanthropic experience.
Students in the program form a leadership committee, volunteer, research, visit local nonprofit organizations, solicit grant proposals and make funding decisions, with staff assistance. This year, $10,330 was given in grants by committee members.
The program will accept 10 to 15 high school students from Bellingham who will meet weekly from January to March.
Students can apply online at whatcomcf.org.
For information, contact Pamela Jons at 360-671-6463 or pjons@whatcomcf.org.
