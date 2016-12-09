Clearing snow Dec. 9 in Bellingham

A light dusting of snow covered much of northern Whatcom County in white Monday morning, Dec. 5, 2016. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Seattle called for some rain throughout the day, changing to snow Monday night as temperatures drop into the high 20s.
Donald Lee Calvin makes his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 2 in Bellingham. Calvin is charged with assault in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, motor vehicle theft, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and four counts of possession of stolen property.
Lynden Christian Middle School students in Thane Veltkamp's 3D Art and Design class work on gingerbread houses. One of the projects is a winter-themed log cabin titled "A Cabin in the Woods" while the other is the house from the Pixar film "Up".
Witness David Pierce appears Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Whatcom Superior Court in Bellingham, and recalls the shooting death of his girlfriend Alyssa Christine Smith, killed by a stray bullet on Father's Day in June 2013. Nicholas Adam Zylstra, is on trial for the shooting.
Kulshan Cycles sales manager Zac Dubel shows how to fit a bike helmet properly using the two-fingers method at the Bellingham bike shop Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Dubel says that a person getting a new helmet should try the helmet on and have a proper fitting before buying.