Clearing snow Dec. 9 in Bellingham

Neighbors and business owners shoveled and plowed early today as a light snow fell in Bellingham, Washington, Dec. 9, 2016.
julie.shirley@bellinghamherald.com

Local

Snow hits north end of Whatcom County

A light dusting of snow covered much of northern Whatcom County in white Monday morning, Dec. 5, 2016. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Seattle called for some rain throughout the day, changing to snow Monday night as temperatures drop into the high 20s.

Local

How to fit a bike helmet correctly

Kulshan Cycles sales manager Zac Dubel shows how to fit a bike helmet properly using the two-fingers method at the Bellingham bike shop Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Dubel says that a person getting a new helmet should try the helmet on and have a proper fitting before buying.

Editor's Choice Videos