New forecast sees gusty winds, continued cold weather, less snow

Snowfall, if it arrives in Whatcom County at all, will come later Thursday night, last into Friday morning, and possibly bring less snow than was previously expected, forecasters are saying.
But the more immediate issue for Western Whatcom County could be a wind advisory issued Thursday morning and lasting until 8 p.m. that day. National Weather Service meteorologists are predicting east or northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Power outages are possible, according to the weather warning.
“It’s pushed back a little later,” said meteorologist Jeff Michalski at the National Weather Service in Seattle. “The onset of precipitation could be a little slower.”
Those north-northeast winds are what’s keeping daytime temperatures barely above freezing in Whatcom County, as air barrels south from the Fraser River Valley of frigid British Columbia, Michalski said. Wednesday’s high was 32 degrees, with an overnight low of 24.
In Whatcom County, the average high temperature for December is 45 degrees, according to U.S. Climate Data, a government agency that keeps historical records.
Farther south, the Seattle and Olympia areas could see a greater accumulation of snow, and eventually warmer temperatures as the moisture-laden warm front arrives. Freezing rain is possible farther south, but unlikely in Whatcom County, Michalski said.
“It could be a little slower changeover to rain for you,” Michalski said. “There’s that strong northeast wind, that’s a concern. If the winds don’t switch south, it will keep temperatures below freezing.
Michalski said that lowland Whatcom County may get an additional chance at snow on Sunday, as the chilly temperatures gripping the region are expected to linger into next week and possibly longer.
“We’ll get another blast of Fraser River outflow, and you’ll still have a threat of snow showers. The good news is that Mount Baker should get plenty of snow.”
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
