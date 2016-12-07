Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 6, 2016

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell' Pause

1:03 Snow hits north end of Whatcom County

2:01 Watch highlights from the Lighted Christmas Parade in Lynden

1:12 Touring the Bellingham water treatment plant

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

1:04 Holiday fashion fail lands pooch on wrong side of the law