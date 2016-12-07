Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 6, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 6, 2016
Ricardo Munoz Alcala Jr., booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Breanna Nicole Almanzo, booked by the Department of Corrections and Bellingham Police Department on a detainer, and for driving under the influence and obstruction of a police officer.
Vincent Matthew Ansdell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree retail theft with extenuating circumstances.
Trina M. Aus, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Daniel James Birman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving without a license, altering the ID mark on a firearm, having unlawful firearms and third-degree malicious mischief.
George Edward Blazs, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation/parole violation.
Malik Tavares Bowman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and an agency outside Whatcom County for two counts of third-degree driving without a license.
Jennique Catherine Cerra, booked by the Lynden Police Department for a forged description.
Levi Zachariah Henifin, booked by the Department of Corrections for a swift and certain warrant.
Andrew Gavin Hill, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a drug without a prescription.
Aaron Lee Hull, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a community custody violation and failure to register as a sex offender.
Calvin Ralph James Jr., booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jennifer Nicole Leach, booked by the Washington State Patrol and an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence and violation of a no contact order.
Timothy Maxon Merrifield, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Justin Scott Moore, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Nichole Marie Parsons, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fugitive from justice warrants.
Kristie Marie Pinkowsky, booked by the Department of Corrections and an agency outside Whatcom County on a detainer and failure to register as a sex offender.
Kevin Craig Smith Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree illegal possession of a firearm.
Steven Joseph Tom, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
