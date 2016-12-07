Snow likely; winter storm watch issued for Western Washington

0:24 Police search for armed man south of WWU Pause

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

1:16 How to avoid drowsy driving

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

2:08 Trump's White House

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill