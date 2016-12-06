City of Bellingham, library, jail roster websites working

Internet access was interrupted for the city of Bellingham for several hours on Tuesday morning, preventing users from opening the city’s main website and also preventing city employees from accessing their email.
Access to the Bellingham Public Library website also malfunctioned. The outage lasted from about 7 a.m. to about 10 a.m.
At least one Whatcom County department’s site was malfunctioning, the Whatcom County Jail roster. The computerized dispatch system for law enforcement officers also was inoperative, according to radio conversations among patrol officers and dispatchers.
It was unknown whether the three instances were related.
Marty Mulholland, director of IT services for the city of Bellingham, said the city’s outage was linked to internet service provider Green House Data of Cheyenne, Wyoming, which has a Bellingham office.
Mullholland said other Bellingham-area sites were affected by the outage. She referred other questions to Green House, which did not immediately return phone and email messages..
