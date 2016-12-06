City of Bellingham, library, jail roster websites working

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects Pause

6:45 Maple Falls man makes first appearance in torture and kidnapping case

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

1:48 Watch bald eagles along the Nooksack River

1:16 U.S. Army Corps denies coal port permit

0:24 Sailboat aground in Fairhaven

2:01 Watch highlights from the Lighted Christmas Parade in Lynden

2:37 Take a tour of Allied Arts' Holiday Festival of the Arts

1:02 Washington state producer experiments with growing cannabis sustainably