Big jump in November for Whatcom County home sales

Despite rising prices and low inventory, homes sales remain strong in Whatcom County.
Last month local real estate agents sold 308 Whatcom County houses and condominiums, nearly 100 more than in November 2015, according to the latest data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. The median price for those homes sold was $301,750, up 7.6 percent compared to a year earlier.
Inventory remains very tight heading into the final weeks of 2016. According to the NWMLS, Whatcom County had 699 homes for sale last month, down 18.4 percent compared to a year ago. The listing service estimates Whatcom County has about 2.3 months of available inventory; typically a balanced market between buyers and sellers involves a six-month supply.
Sales were strong across the 23 Washington counties the NWMLS serves. Last month 7,877 homes were sold in those areas, up 31.3 percent compared to a year ago. The median price was $342,000, up 11 percent compared to a year ago.
In Skagit County, 169 homes were sold last month, up 23.4 percent from a year ago. The median price was $272,000, a 1.5 percent increase in the past year.
