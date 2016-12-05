Light dusting of snow falls in north Whatcom County

A dusting of snow fell in areas above 500 feet around Whatcom County early Monday, coating some lawns in white – but rain about 6 a.m. had erased many of the midnight whitewash.
Roads remained clear for the morning commute as a mixture of rain and snow fell. A few crashes were reported to emergency dispatchers, but it was unknown if any were weather-related.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Seattle were still calling for showers throughout Monday, changing to snow Monday night as temperatures drop into the high 20s.
Snow also was reported just after 8 a.m. Monday in Blaine, Lynden, Nooksack and Sudden Valley, according to posts on social media.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Western Washington could see its coldest temperatures of the year as a northeast wind carries frigid air from the Fraser Valley of British Columbia. Sunny skies are forecast both days, with high temperatures barely above freezing.
Snow showers may return Wednesday night, changing to rain and snow late Thursday morning as temperatures rise.
Rain is expected through the weekend with high temperatures in the 40s.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
