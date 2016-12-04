Sailboat aground in Fairhaven

Lynden Christian Middle School students in Thane Veltkamp's 3D Art and Design class work on gingerbread houses. One of the projects is a winter-themed log cabin titled "A Cabin in the Woods" while the other is the house from the Pixar film "Up".
Witness David Pierce appears Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Whatcom Superior Court in Bellingham, and recalls the shooting death of his girlfriend Alyssa Christine Smith, killed by a stray bullet on Father's Day in June 2013. Nicholas Adam Zylstra, is on trial for the shooting.
Three projects were selected out of 26 submitted plans for what to do with an 'acid ball' from the defunct Georgia Pacific mill on Bellingham's waterfront. The Bellingham Arts Commission is scheduled to review the semifinalists on Dec. 6, 2016, and recommend one to the city for installation in a new waterfront park.
The tree lighting ceremony from the Holiday Festival and Art Walk in Fairhaven on Friday, Nov. 25, in Bellingham. The lighting was followed by a performance from the Bellingham High School Showstoppers.
This Port of Bellingham video includes a Fall 2016 update on past and current projects to redevelop Bellingham's downtown waterfront, including the reuse of an acid ball from a former tenant, Georgia-Pacific's pulp and paper mill. The circa 1938 ball was used as a relief system for the nearby digester tanks, where acid broke down wood chips in the pulp-making process.
John "Westy" Westerfield, vice president and general manager of Yeager's Sporting Goods in Bellingham, shows how to use a gun lock on different guns at the store Thursday Nov. 17, 2016. Gun locks are provided for free by the National Shooting Sport Foundation at the store and at PeaceHealth clinics in Bellingham, Burlington and Friday Harbor.
Operations manager Mike Trowbridge stands at Chair 2 above Heather Meadows at Mt. Baker Ski Area Wednesday , Nov. 23, to announce a Friday opening. Snow is on the ground and more is in the forecast, ski area officials said. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. The White Salmon Lodge will open Saturday.