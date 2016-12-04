Sailboat aground in Fairhaven

Two Coast Guard vessels were searching the waters off Taylor Dock in Fairhaven on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2016, after a sailboat ran aground.
See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

Three projects were selected out of 26 submitted plans for what to do with an 'acid ball' from the defunct Georgia Pacific mill on Bellingham's waterfront. The Bellingham Arts Commission is scheduled to review the semifinalists on Dec. 6, 2016, and recommend one to the city for installation in a new waterfront park.

Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

This Port of Bellingham video includes a Fall 2016 update on past and current projects to redevelop Bellingham's downtown waterfront, including the reuse of an acid ball from a former tenant, Georgia-Pacific's pulp and paper mill. The circa 1938 ball was used as a relief system for the nearby digester tanks, where acid broke down wood chips in the pulp-making process.

Mt. Baker Ski Area to open for 2016-17

Operations manager Mike Trowbridge stands at Chair 2 above Heather Meadows at Mt. Baker Ski Area Wednesday , Nov. 23, to announce a Friday opening. Snow is on the ground and more is in the forecast, ski area officials said. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. The White Salmon Lodge will open Saturday.

