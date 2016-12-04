Coast Guard searches Fairhaven waters as sailboat drifts ashore

Two Coast Guard vessels searched the waters off Taylor Dock for about two hours Sunday morning after a sailboat was reported aground just north of Padden Lagoon.
No one was found in the water or aboard the 40-foot sailboat, and it appeared undamaged, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Aaron Larson at the Bellingham station.
“It appears that it dragged its anchor and drifted,” Larson said. “It didn’t appear to be taking on water. Our biggest concern was whether someone was on board.”
Larson said the Coast Guard was notified about 8 a.m., and sent 29-foot and 45-foot patrol boats from the Coast Guard station near Squalicum Harbor, along with a helicopter from Port Angeles. The helicopter crew’s response was canceled.
Larson said the 29-foot boat was able to get close enough to place personnel aboard and assess the situation. The sailboat was floating about 10 feet offshore.
Passers-by watched the search from Taylor Dock, which is part of a popular trail for joggers and cyclists.
“It appeared that it definitely was a boat that had been used recently,” Larson said.
A search of surrounding waters continued until about 10:30 a.m., Larson said. The owner was contacted and agreed to arrange for salvage.
No fuel sheen was seen on the water, he said.
