Lynden lights up for annual Christmas parade

6:45 Maple Falls man makes first appearance in torture and kidnapping case Pause

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

1:48 Watch bald eagles along the Nooksack River

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

0:59 Lynden Christian students build houses from candy and graham crackers

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:02 Washington state producer experiments with growing cannabis sustainably

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video