Lynden lights up for annual Christmas parade

A daylong celebration that started with a visit from Sinterklaas in this Dutch-themed town ended with another long-standing tradition Saturday night – a lighted parade of trucks, tractors and floats.
Sinterklaas, a folkloric figure in Holland who’s based on Saint Nicholas, entertained kids and adults during a breakfast at the Lynden Community Center. Visitors also enjoyed an Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt downtown and a tree lighting and community caroling just before the parade.
“The whole day contributes to the spirit of Lynden in many different ways,” says Tammy Yoder, marketing and events coordinator for Lynden Chamber of Commerce, the main organizer for the day’s events.
