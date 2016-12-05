Travel back in time at the Good Yule Feast

The Leopold and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center are hosting “Good Yule Feast” at the Leopold Crystal Ballroom, 1224 Cornwall Ave., at 3 p.m. Saturday followed by a ballroom dance at 7 p.m. at the BSAC, 315 Halleck St. Both events are open to the public.
The feast will be Norse Viking themed with medieval fighting demonstrations, illuminations, weavings and other arts from the local Chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism.
Whatcom Council on Aging Program Coordinator Eric Pierson said he believes that an event like this builds a sense of community between generations that would otherwise be isolated from one another.
“An event like this is a great opportunity for friends and family and community members to get together to celebrate the holiday season,” Pierson said.
“With the Norse Viking theme, folks will get a glimpse at the history and culture of the Nordic countries. With the partnership between business (The Leopold) and nonprofit (BSAC), we are able to bring low-cost events that are created with seniors in mind that are also open to the public.”
The feast is free but requires an RSVP since space is limited; the dance has a suggested donation of $5. To RSVP, call The Leopold at 360-733-3500. Pierson said donations for the ballroom dance go “directly toward supporting the programs and activities of the Bellingham Senior Activity Center.”
The ballroom dances take place on the second and fourth Saturdays each month, Pierson said.
For information, go to wccoa.org or the BSAC Facebook page. For inquiries, contact Pierson at 360-733-4030, ext. 1035, or epierson@wccoa.org.
Vanessa Thomas: 360-715-2289, @vaney_t13
Comments