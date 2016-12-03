SBDC to host grand opening, sponsor training program

A local economic development agency is sponsoring a digital market training program for business owners, and will celebrate a grand opening.
Western Washington University’s Small Business Development Center is partnering with the city of Blaine and the Blaine Chamber of Commerce to present a digital market training program.
The event takes place 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the Blaine School District office at 765 H St. It’s free but space is limited and registration is preferred.
The focus of the program is to find ways for brick-and-mortar businesses to succeed online.
For information, call the SBDC office at 360-778-1762 or email sbdc@wwu.edu.
SBDC also will host a celebration for its new downtown office 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 13 at 1616 Cornwall Ave., Suite 119. The event will include music, appetizers and beverages.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments