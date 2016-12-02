Can you identify this man? Bellingham Police wants to hear from you

Authorities have released a security camera photo of a man they say took photos of an 11-year-old girl over the top of a restroom stall door at the Kmart store in Bellingham.
The man was described only as a black male in a Nov. 28 police report.
Bellingham Police spokesman Lt. Bob Vander Yacht said the man may be the same individual involved in a separate incident inside Target, and possibly other area stores.
Vander Yacht said the suspect was “approaching females in an inappropriate manner at Target and other stores in Bellingham.”
Anyone with information about the incidents, the identity and whereabouts of the man should call the Bellingham Police Department at 360-778-8800.
