Tabs expiring December? Might want to consider renewing early

Officials are urging those who have vehicle tabs expiring in December to renew early.
The reason: Washington State Department of Licensing is replacing the 30-year-old computer system that registers and licenses vehicles and vessels. The conversion to a new computer system will affect access to licensing offices and to online renewals, according to a news release.
All licensing offices in Whatcom County will close either by 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. Dec. 9 and stay closed over that weekend; offices will resume normal business hours Dec. 12. Officials said to avoid delay, renewal notices with payment should be mailed or brought to a licensing office by Dec. 9.
Tabs also can be renewed online, dol.wa.gov, until Dec. 6; the online renewal process will be unavailable between Dec. 7 and 11.
“You may experience longer wait times than usual as our staff gets used to the new system, and we’ll appreciate your patience,” said Whatcom County Auditor Debbie Adelstein. “The improvements being made to the system will be worth it.”
For questions, contact the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office at auditor@co.whatcom.wa.us or 360-778-5100.
