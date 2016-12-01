Shoppers urged to ‘Stuff the Trunk’ for a good cause

Meals on Wheels and More and Dewey Griffin Subaru will “Stuff the Trunk” on Saturday at the Barkley, Fairhaven, Ferndale, Meridian, and Sehome Haggen stores.
The event – from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – is to encourage Haggen shoppers to fill the trunk of a new Subaru with “shelf-stable emergency food supplies” for homebound seniors, according to a news release. The food customers donate will be given to about 200 Whatcom Meals on Wheels participants in mid-December.
Stuff the Trunk is part of Subaru’s Share the Love, an event that runs through Jan. 3.
Suggested donations include canned tuna, chicken, turkey and/or roast beef, canned chili or stew, peanut butter, shelf-stable milk or juice (single-serve boxes), canned fruit, canned vegetables, cereal, hot cocoa, tea, coffee, soup, crackers, and granola/breakfast bars.
Toilet paper, paper towels, can openers, flashlights and blankets are just some of the suggested non-food items.
Those interested in participating but are not able to make it to any of the locations can drop off donations at the Bellingham Senior Activity Center, 315 Halleck St., or at Dewey Griffin Subaru, 1800 Iowa St. Food and monetary donations are both welcome.
