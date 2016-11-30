Downtown Bellingham rolls out tax incentive program for businesses

Downtown Bellingham Partnership is rolling out a tax incentive program for businesses who donate to the organization.
The Main Street Tax Incentive Program is a way for a business to redirect a portion of its state business & occupation tax toward the organization, said Marissa McGrath, operations manager at the partnership. The goal of the state program is to help revitalize the economy and appearance of downtowns. Businesses would receive 75 percent of their donation back as a tax credit.
Money earned through the program will allow the organization to fund key projects to improve the downtown Bellingham core, according to a news release from the partnership.
Small and large businesses can take part in the program, and the deadline to apply is Jan. 1. To learn about registering a business for the program, contact McGrath at marissa@downtownbellingham.com or call 360-527-8710.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments